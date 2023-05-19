For years, the Chrysler Pacifica Hellcat has been a popular joke, but nobody really expected Chrysler to actually sell one. Even if there was room for the 6.2-liter V8 under the hood, the market for a 707-hp minivan would be minuscule. But at the same time, who wouldn’t want to live in a world where you could buy a high-performance minivan? If they’re going to drop that engine in everything else, why not the Pacifica?

Apparently, the folks at Speedkore Performance thought the same thing. And earlier this week, they announced their latest project: the Hellcat-powered 2023 Chrysler Pacifica “Baba Yaga.” But the Baba Yaga isn’t going to make a mere 707 hp. No, according to Speedkore, it’s been given the so-called Lilith Package. “Named for the primordial mother of demons, the Lilith Package brings the supercharged #HEMI to a proper 1,514 horsepower and channels it through an 8-speed ZF transmission before the Michelin wrapped SRT wheels deliver power to the pavement.”

Yes, you read that right. Speedkore is building a minivan with a 1,514-hp V8. Interestingly, though, Speedkore hasn’t said exactly which wheels the power is sent to. There’s no way the Pacifica Baba Yaga can be front-wheel drive, right? Not with more than 1,500 hp. Considering the amount of work it probably takes to shove a V8 under the Pacifica’s hood, doing a rear-drive conversion would make sense. But with that much power, Speedkore could also go the all-wheel drive route.



Don’t expect the Pacifica Baba Yaga to be a comfortable highway cruiser, either. Speedkore says it should be about 1,000 pounds lighter than a stock Pacifica, and it’s “designed for setting lap records, roasting tires and putting a pep in your step.” Sounds like fun to us. Although, if roasting tires is the goal, maybe all-wheel drive is off the table. Either way, we can’t wait to see the Pacifica Baba Yaga when it’s finally finished. Maybe we’ll even get a chance to take it out for a few laps if we ask nicely.