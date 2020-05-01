Chrissy Teigen Reveals That Some Of Her Had An Uncredited Role In The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift

The well-known model and actress Chrissy Teigen revealed a heretofore unknown acting role yesterday, as she announced on Twitter that her boobs were in the 2006 JDM-fetishist touchstone movie, The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift. She also put a call out to the internet to help her find a clip of her boobs in the movie, and, unsurprisingly since the internet is effectively a colossal boob-image storage-and-retrieval network, the internet provided.

To clarify, Teigen, a female mammal, has a pair of mammary glands that she has used to provide nutrients for her offspring. These biological features are visible as part of her body, and are the focus of Teigen’s tweets.

Here’s Teigan’s initial tweet:

She then followed up with:

I like how, even quarantined like the rest of the world, she doesn’t want to have to sit through Tokyo Drift. It may be an unpopular opinion here, but I can’t say I really blame her.

And, of course, the internet found the boobs in question, specifically this twitter user’s aunt and wife doing the difficult boob-locating work:

And to think, had the editor decided to add a second or so more of footage, this would have been common knowledge, since we’d have all seen Teigen’s face. Instead, the editor got to boobs and called it a day, giving us this 14-year long mystery.

I’ll be honest, we went back and forth a lot deciding whether this was worthy of publishing, but I figured you, our readers, had a right to know this. After all, if Nathan Lane announced his balls showed up briefly in a scene in Bullitt, I’d have done the same thing.

Teigen’s boobs were not available for comment.