We’ve all looked out into our yard and contemplated the need for another shed. It could be a space to work on your cars and repair your ailing bikes, or maybe you want a space to transform into a home bar to kick back in. Whatever you need your new shed for, I think these pods made from retired passenger planes could be the perfect solution for any scenario.



Dubbed the Aeropods, these cute cabins transform sections of dismantled passenger planes into small pods that can be used for a host of different reasons. And, as a fan of both recycled commercial gear and anything that looks vaguely like a Hobbit Hole, I would very much like to put an Aeropod in my back yard.

Well, that would be if I had a yard and didn’t live in a New York City apartment roughly the same size of one of these things. But I digress.

The pods themselves are made by a company in Ireland. To make them, Aeropods takes a section of a retired passenger plane and strips out its interior. So there are no seats, carpets or overhead luggage bins.

Then, customers are given free rein to personalize their pods so it fits their needs. And Aeropod says these cabins are perfect for things like creating a home office, a camping pod or a new bike shelter.



Once you’ve been designated your own section of plane body and decided what to use it for, the fun starts. Buyers are able to select their preferred interior color scheme, and can opt to wrap the plane’s exterior in vinyl to add colors or textures. They can also opt to leave the plane’s original livery intact.

The floors and walls of the cabins are then insulated, and double glazed doors and windows are fitted at the front to offer an entry and exit from the cutesy cab.

Each pod can also be wired with USB sockets, heaters and LED lights, ensuring that you can use your USB screwdriver and see what you’re working on while wrenching away in your ex-passenger plane. Living the dream.

The firm, which started as a means of utilizing its founders’ engineering skills during the height of the pandemic, has so far sold 11 Aeropods according to CNN.

Each pod comes with a 10-year warranty and is priced from €20,000, or about $22,000.