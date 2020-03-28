Choose Your Wallpaper: Kei Van vs. Hypercar Edition

Photo : Toni Scott

Weekend Wallpaper Put these on your desktop to look cool and awesome. Prev Next View All

As a citizen of Houston who’s originally from up north, I complain about the copious traffic, enormous flying cockroaches, and murderous climate that are found here. All this fades away when I visit pretty much any local car meet. The lack of road salt, massive freeways, diverse population, and location on a major port add up to one of the best car scenes of any city I’ve ever lived in. The sheer plethora of I’ve-never-seen-one-0f-these-before cars at even the smallest gatherings continually boggle my mind.

Photo : Toni Scott

Advertisement

To illustrate this ridiculous variety here, this is a ‘94 Suzuki Every Turbo 4WD. A kei van imported from Japan. It has a by-Japanese-kei-law-mandated 660cc engine making a by-Japanese-kei-law-mandated 63 HP. It’s absurdly adorable, can be imported nowadays for a few thousand dollars, and you will likely be the only person in your state that owns one.

Photo : Toni Scott

On the other side of things, this is a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder. New, it cost over three quarters of a million dollars. It has nearly 900 HP from its combined hybrid/gas engine drivetrain, and ran a sub-7:00 Nurburgring lap.

Advertisement

Where else on Earth would I ever see the two of these streetparked next to each other? The most diametrically opposed cars possible, with both owners just chilling and enjoying each other’s vehicles for what they are. Truly, you love to see it.

Photo : Toni Scott

Advertisement

Photo : Toni Scott

Both cars had an array of delicious details to satisfy the photographer in me, from the fine metallic mesh engine venting and downforce-inducing upward exhaust on the 918, to the carefully textured faux grille on the Every. I appreciated them both equally, although I have seen a few more 918 Spyders than I have Everys, making the nearly-million-dollar supercar seem less rare to me than the van. Either way, it was a treat to shoot such polar opposites in such rapid fire and see what they both had to offer.

Advertisement

Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on Sundays (but not always!). Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to tips@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.