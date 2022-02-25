The Germans invented the SUV coupe segment (Or crossover coupe. No matter what you call it, it’s dumb.) with the BMW X6 in 2007. Since then, the Germans have largely dominated the segment and no American automaker has attempted it. But, sources speaking exclusively to GM Authority say that The General is ready to take the segment on — working on a small SUV coupe of its own.

The source claims to be close to the development of this new “coupe.” If any of this is true, it doesn’t sound great since it’s pulling from some of the worst places of GM, with development being led by GM Korea. Per GM Authority:



Development of the vehicle in question is being led by the GM Korea subsidiary, and the model will be small in size – slotting between the size of the current Chevy Trailblazer crossover sold in the U.S., Canada and South Korea, and Chevy Tracker crossover sold in Mexico, South America and China. Both models live on differently-sized ends of the mainstream subcompact crossover segment.

To put this small coupe crossover thing into perspective, a Trailblazer is small. It’s far removed from the I6- powered midsize SUV from the 2000s. It’s only 173 inches long with a 103-inch long wheelbase. The design might leave a lot to be desired too, as the front facia is expected to be a blending of the Blazer and Tracker or as we know it, the Trax. I have no hope for the side profile either:



…starting roughly around the B-pillar, the future Chevy crossover coupe will feature a rapidly-sloping roofline. Sources indicate that the execution will be similar to that of the current-generation Audi Q5 Sportback. The rear doors will feature large primary rear windows followed by a small vanity window following the rear door and extending to the C-pillar.

According to sources, this creation will be powered by a turbocharged engine bolted to a FWD platform that’s shared with the Buick Encore GX.

So to recap: We’re supposed to be getting a Korean-developed, subcompact, FWD Chevy SUV coupe. I have to question who this vehicle is supposed to be for. Did GM’s market research find that some people were asking “Damn, I wish GM made a poor college student’s BMW X4?” If that’s what they found , I wanna have a talk with them.