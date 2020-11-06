Check Out This Cheap Wireless Endoscope

Screenshot : Tested on YouTube

Working on your own car can be great loads of fun, saving you some big money while you learn new skills. One of the challenges of fixing your own cars is getting your eyes places they can’t normally get to. Given the fact humans don’t have wireless eyes, I’ll have to offer you the next best thing: A Cheap Wireless Endoscope.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve dropped a tool or a bolt and to my horror, it didn’t go all the way through the engine bay to the floor. As you probably know, that can turn a quick job into an all-day nightmare if you lose it hard enough.

Former co-host of Mythbusters Adam Savage recently introduced me to the cheap endoscope that could make at least some of those situations a thing of the past on his Tested YouTube channel. This one wirelessly connects to your phone for a live feed of what its looking at. It even has a neat little flashlight to light up wherever you’re going to stick it.

While Savage uses it to look at his shoe, I immediately imagined shoving into the tight areas of an engine to locate the bits and pieces that have fallen through from up top.



I can see this being used as a borescope to check engine and transmission internals for damage as well. Shoot, the possibilities are endless. Searching wireless endoscope on eBay and Amazon yields an astonishing variety of options. In fact, I just purchased one for myself. We’ll see how I put it to the test!