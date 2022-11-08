Vanity plates are weird and generally pretty lame. Oh, your Tesla has a plate that says “NO O1L”? Har, har, har. But at the same time, it’s endlessly entertaining seeing what people try to sneak past the DMV.

Recently, we found an automated Twitter account called ca-dmv-bot that shares real vanity plate applications in California. It’s not new, and the account has a pretty large number of followers, so you may have seen it before. But it’s new to us, so let’s take a look at some of the more, uh, interesting recently rejected plate applications.

Hopefully, a disclaimer isn’t necessary, but in case it is, yes, a lot of these are going to be juvenile attempts at humor, sexual in nature, or drug references. So with that out of the way, let’s get started.