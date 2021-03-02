Changing Your Oil Is A DIY Gateway Drug

Doing your own oil change can be the gateway drug to the never-ending world of automotive DIY-ing. No matter your skill set, anyone with a few hours and some basic tools can change their oil. Proper lubrication is essential to your engine’s health and longevity, so why not do it yourself, save some money and be sure that it’s done right? Better yet, think of all the mansplaining you won’t have to hear at the service counter! Your dad might even stop bothering you about it!

First things first. You’ll need to know the proper weight, type and quantity of oil for your particular engine, as well as which oil filter to use. The owner’s manual can point you in the right direction there. If you’re missing the manual, a quick Google search or a trip to your local parts store should get you all the information you need. As a bonus, that run to the parts store should be enough to warm your engine, which will help ensure that all the old oil flows out when you open the drain plug.



As for tools, you’ll need a floor jack and at least a pair of jack stands. If you don’t have a floor jack, you can use a set of ramps, like we did. A wrench or socket will make quick work of that drain plug, and knowing the size(s) you need ahead of time is an expert move. You’ll be able to find the correct size online. An oil-filter wrench is super handy should you encounter a seized filter, and a drain pan and funnel will keep oil both old and new off your driveway.



So, ditch the oil change shops and start getting comfortable with the inner workings of your car in the process. We’re showing you how on Jake’s 2004 Acura RSX Type S but the process is pretty much the same on all modern cars.



For more Project Driveway, click here. For even more Gears & Queers, head over to their channel.