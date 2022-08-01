Carvana is back in business in Illinois… for now. According to Automotive News, an Illinois judge has granted the company’s request to halt the Illinois Secretary of State’s latest revocation of its license to see cars in the state.

It’s the latest chapter in an ever-increasingly long saga between Carva na and the state of Illinois. Just a few weeks ago, we reported Illinois revoked the company’s dealer license for the second time in just three months. It’s a move that prohibited new sales by the online used-vehicle retailer in the state. Illinois said it took the action because if found out Carvana wasn’t transferring vehicle titles within 20 days of sale or correctly issuing temporary registrations.

The state alleges Carvana had been issuing car buyers temporary registration permits from outside Illinois, not using a licensed third-party to transfer titles and not processing the registration paperwork through the Secretary of State’s office.

But now that’s going away for the time being. Last week, Carvana filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and injustice relief against Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. Because of this, the state is forbidden from “suspending or revoking” Carvana’s certificates of authority and dealer plates. The motion was granted by Judge Bonnie Wheaton of the 19th Judicial Ci rcuit Court.

“We sincerely appreciate the support from our Illinois customers and are excited to continue to serve them while we continue working with (Illinois SOS) to resolve its concerns and hopefully improve the title and registration system itself for the benefit of everyone in Illinois who purchases a car,” a Carvana spokesperson said in a statement.

The next action for the case will take place on August 31st, so get ready for another lovely chapter in this SNIP SNAP SNIP SNAP saga.