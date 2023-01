2000 TVR Tuscan Speed Six targa (in this exact color) chromaflare purple or one of the other crazy chromaflare colors TVR is known for. And it’s not even the price of the car that is scary, because they aren’t bad. Currently a 2000 TVR with decent mileage, and in good condition with service by Str8 Six, the TVR specialist in the UK, is in the high £20,000 to mid-£30,000 British pounds.

What scares me to death is if it needs virtually ANYTHING!! Not like I can just go to a AutoZone for something. Everything will have to come from overseas, which means pricey shipping and waiting. But just look at it! It’s INSANE! Drive in to your local Cars & Coffee, and all those exotics that are there, will all of a sudden be invisible as EVERYONE would come to check this out. Not like there is another one down the road. I’m just biding my time!!