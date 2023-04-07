These Cars Can't Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui

These Cars Can't Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui

But scrolling through them is a painless way to find meaning in existence.

By
Erin Marquis
Image for article titled These Cars Can&#39;t Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui
Photo: Victoria Scott

It’s spring, and the world is once again energetically and pointless busting forth in all directions, only to prepare to die in a few months. It’s enough to make the chronically detached revolt in horror at the sunshine and presence of humming life.

So to cheer myself down, I started looking for cars that speak to me, that say “your boredom with existence is valid, but also challenged by the loveliness of cars.” These slides have no meaning and are very random — so much like life. I’ve also included some nuggets of wisdom to keep you grounded to your numb existence, lest these images spark too much pleasure.

Enjoy!

Porsche 911

Porsche 911

First posted as ridiculously awesome wallpaper in 2017.
Photo: Mikhail Sharov (Other)
Porsche 356

Porsche 356

Image for article titled These Cars Can&#39;t Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui
Photo: Jeff Zwart
Karmann Ghia

Karmann Ghia

Image for article titled These Cars Can&#39;t Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui
Photo: Erin Marquis
Acura NSX

Acura NSX

Image for article titled These Cars Can&#39;t Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui
Image: Acura
Dodge Viper

Dodge Viper

Image for article titled These Cars Can&#39;t Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui
Photo: Victoria Scott
Honda Accord Aerodeck 2.0Si

Honda Accord Aerodeck 2.0Si

Image for article titled These Cars Can&#39;t Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui
Photo: Victoria Scott
Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvette

Image for article titled These Cars Can&#39;t Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui
Photo: Kristen Lee
Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S

Image for article titled These Cars Can&#39;t Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui
Photo: Kristen Lee
Citroën CX

Citroën CX

Image for article titled These Cars Can&#39;t Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui
Photo: Jure A.
Saab 9-3 Aero Coupe

Saab 9-3 Aero Coupe

Image for article titled These Cars Can&#39;t Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui
Image: Saab
Ferrari 458 Speciale

Ferrari 458 Speciale

Image for article titled These Cars Can&#39;t Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui
Image: Ferrari
Volvo 480

Volvo 480

Image for article titled These Cars Can&#39;t Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui
Image: Volvo
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

Image for article titled These Cars Can&#39;t Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui
Image: Toyota
2022 C-Class All-Terrain

2022 C-Class All-Terrain

Image for article titled These Cars Can&#39;t Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui
Image: Mercedes Benz
Nissan Pao

Nissan Pao

Image for article titled These Cars Can&#39;t Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui
Photo: Jason Torchinski
