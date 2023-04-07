These Cars Can't Cure Your Ever-Creeping Sense of Ennui

It’s spring, and the world is once again energetically and pointless busting forth in all directions, only to prepare to die in a few months. It’s enough to make the chronically detached revolt in horror at the sunshine and presence of humming life.



So to cheer myself down, I started looking for cars that speak to me, that say “your boredom with existence is valid, but also challenged by the loveliness of cars.” These slides have no meaning and are very random — so much like life. I’ve also included some nuggets of wisdom to keep you grounded to your numb existence, lest these images spark too much pleasure.

Enjoy!

