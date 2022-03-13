People say that lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place. That well-known idiom is entirely incorrect. Some roads seem to be magnets for road incidents, almost like a lightning rod. A Los Angeles news crew caught a collision live on camera while reporting an update on a prior fatal collision.

On a night in late February, a fatal hit-and-run incident took place on Hoover Street in Los Angeles, California. A family of three was crossing the street in front of a line of vehicles stopped by a church crossing guard. According to eyewitnesses, a seemingly frustrated driver pulled out of line into the opposite lane and accelerated.

A sedan, believed to be a Nissan Altima, barrelled toward the family. 42-year-old Jemmy Chavarria pushed his wife and two-year-old son out of the car’s path. He was struck by the sedan, which immediately fled the scene. Chavarria was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Last Thursday, Angelica Chavarria said in a media conference, “My life completely changed due to a reckless driver. Before being struck at a high speed, my husband was able to show my son and I his unconditional love. He saved our lives.” The conference was held to try and receive tips from the public. A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the driver’s arrest.

That’s how the most recent crash on Hoover Street was caught on camera. KTLA was covering the conference for the hit-and-run where two cars collided behind Gene Kang, the reporter at the scene. According to Kang, the Honda sedan was heading toward him and his crew but veered away and hit the other sedan. The driver of the other car was unharmed. The Honda climbed the curb and fled the scene down the same street it approached the intersection from .