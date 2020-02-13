Car Chase Ends With Jaguar Ejecting Its Engine Right Into Someone's Living Room

A police chase in Baton Rouge, Louisiana ended with the fleeing driver crashing his (I think) Jaguar XE into some trees, which caused not only the driver to be ejected from the car, but the 2.0-liter inline-four turbo engine as well, which flew from the car, through an apartment door, and landed in the living room of the resident, injuring them. Just take a moment and think about what it would be like to be sitting at home, when suddenly a car engine slams into you.

The East Side Fire Department posted some pictures of the surreal and incredibly dangerous event on their Facebook page:

Holy shit, right?

Look at this—the A/C compressor was knocked off and is resting on the doormat, while somehow the engine managed to not break the door, just burst it open like a violent, unwanted guest and come to a halt right in front of the fireplace, bleeding oil all over the place.

Photo : East Side Fire Department

The driver, 27-year-old Davin Alexander, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the resident in the apartment was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Maybe this makes me a bit of a jerk, but The Advocate’s coverage of the story has a comical-sounding way of describing the wreck:

This part: “caused a motor engine to be thrown out...” A motor engine? From an automobile car?

Aw, I’m just razzing you, The Advocate.