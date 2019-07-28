Photo: Seller

They say you can’t be a real auto enthusiast if you haven’t owned an Alfa Romeo. If you want to be one of those, and also have a desire to never arrive at your intended destination, we have the car for you. Car and Driver has confirmed that a dealership is selling the magazine’s former long-term Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, which spent 80 days in the shop over 14 months of testing.

It’s this exact car that caused the magazine to recommend that buyers “stay away from Giulia QFs altogether,” in part because of an amount of downtime that was “unforgivable.” The sale was originally flagged on Reddit.

Car and Driver’s staff writers found themselves stewarding a Chrysler 300 loaner for a month while they waited for the differential to be replaced during one of the Alfa’s many service visits and frequent warning lights provided some traditional Italian motoring excitement. And now, that car can be yours.

Now, as with any car ridiculed for quality issues, there are Giulia defenders who insist that the expansive list of high-profile breakdowns represent a small batch of problematic cars. Their Giulias, they always say, clear some absurdly low reliability bar like being “perfectly reliable” over “almost 6,000 miles.”

This one, though, has been a certified basket case. It’s seen countless “service electronic throttle control” warnings, a bunch of check engine lights, some malfunctioning parking sensors and a bunch of minor issues.

Ultimately, it became such a problem that Car and Driver staff reported that they were “elated when we could finish a long drive without scheduling a dealer visit.” If that’s the kind of everyday excitement you need in your life, the infamous Giulia Quadrifoglio can be yours for only $41,500.

The car’s factory bumper-to-bumper warranty covers 4 years or 50,000 miles. This Giulia has 8,161 miles left on that warranty, on the off chance you need a repair sometime soon.