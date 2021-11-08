Hello again my three-pedal friends . We’ve visited this story before in some way, several times in the past (#savethemanuals!). Young thieves or non-car aficionados attempt to steal a car and are ultimately foiled when they realize there’s an actual extra pedal, and the shifter doesn’t move in a straight line.

It’s an amusing bit that even German Automaker Volkswagen jumped on with this commercial released within the last couple of years.

Recently, popular culture revisited this exact scenario in Saturday Night Live’s finest produced a digital short called, “The Heist.” This weekend’s host Kieren Culkin, along with Mikey Day and Chris Redd take on the challenge of stealing a billionaire’s vintage Lamborghini — a Lamborghini Diablo.

Redd’s character has “eyes on the prize,” and is told he has two minutes to get the car. “Let’s do this,” he responds, only to start the car and have it immediately stall.

“This must be some new tech or something, maybe military?”

To get the vintage Lambo out of the garage, Redd’s character is now relying on his counterparts to guide him through the process. And well, you can guess where it goes from there.

I believe you know how this ends for everyone. Also, you’re not alone if you cringe along as this plays out. It’s nearing classic car abuse.

One thing I did truly enjoy was the need for everyone to chime in and explain how to drive stick. The mechanics (once you know how to execute them) are simple, but have you ever noticed, everyone has their own way of explaining it?

My first manual driving experience was at 14 in a 2000 Dodge Neon R/T. My stepdad told me I was driving us home from grabbing pizza and threw me the keys. I was given a quick tutorial, stalled it once, took a lap around the parking lot and brought us home near flawlessly.

How did your first manual experience go? Were you the thief in this short, or were you able to make it a little further, in less than two minutes?