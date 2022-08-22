A clueless Canadian man sought to sue Mercedes after the automaker terminated the lease on his Metris Van. Automotive News Canada reports that the man sought billions in damages — while ignoring the fact that he was likely the very reason the lease was terminated.

The wild story starts when Tong Sun leased a Mercedes Metris to use with his and his father’s rental and furniture importing business. But Sun had other ideas. In April 2020, the van was used in a string of vandalism incidents. Police say they believe Sun used the van to drive to dealerships and smash the windows of cars on the lot .

He was caught and arrested by Vancouver police, and t he van was impounded before it was returned to Mercedes Financial Services. Mercedes then canceled the lease due to Sun using the van in an “injurious and unlawful manner.”



Mercedes essentially said no hard feelings and gave Sun the opportunity to square everything away by paying the remaining balance on the lease. But Sun was clueless and became aggressive. Court documents state he threatened Mercedes Financial Services and the employee who contacted him, saying that he “would be sorry if he did not give the Metris back and pay him for lost income of $50,000. ” The Metris was eventually auctioned by Mercedes.



Still pissed over the loss of the van, Sun filed a suit against Mercedes for $1 million CAD, or about $776,000, for canceling the lease. Remember, police say Sun is the one whose actions resulted in the lease being canceled . Mercedes countersued for the remaining balance he owed on the lease.

But wait — i t gets better.



Sun amended his suit to seek an insane $40 billion CAD ( early $38 billion US) for defamation . His defamation claim? The negative impact on his credit report, which resulted from not paying the lease. His hilarious argument was that the negative report kept him from attending an MBA program that he had allegedly been accepted to. This in turn kept him from becoming “ a dollar value billionaire.”



A child could see that Sun was going to lose this case. The court ruled against him, calling the suit vexatious (a legalese way of saying annoying) and ordering him to pay over $18,000 CAD, essentially what he owed on the lease balance.

