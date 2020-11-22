Canada Is Apparently The Cheapest Place To Buy A Supercar

Photo : Porsche

Everyone has a lot to say about America’s northern neighbors, but there’s a good chance no one has told you this: Canada is the cheapest country in the world to buy a supercar.

As someone who spends a hell of a lot of time in Canada—thank you to my sweet Canadian husband—I found this hard to believe. Shit’s expensive in Canada, and I could hardly believe that Canada is out here giving discounts on expensive cars when it costs a ton of money to buy literally anything else.

But, according to CompareTheMarket’s Global Supercar Index , it’s true.

Now, I have to say the methodology is here could be a little more impressive. The folks who compiled this list found an easily accessible supercar—a new Porsche 911 S Turbo—and pulled the MSRP price from every manufacturer website from every country, then organized them in a handy chart based on conversion rates .

Going for $173,613 USD, the Porsche is cheaper in Canada than anywhere else. It’s most expensive in Argentina, where it costs $696,000 for the exact same car. According to the Global Supercar Index, the price of a 911 S Turbo is 81 percent cheaper in Canada when compared to the global average. Following Canada on the ‘least expensive’ list is Mexico and the United Kingdom.

MSRP isn’t the best indicator for what a car actually costs, though. In Canada, taxes are generally pretty high, which means a heftier fee is added to the MSRP before you’re able to walk out of the dealership. Then there are transport costs, modifications, what have you. At the end of the day, saying that it’s cheap to buy a car in Canada based on MSRP just isn’t going to cut it.

( If you’re an American trying to cross the border to buy a brand new car, be warned that there might be hidden fees there, too.)

Overall, the US is the sixth cheapest country to buy a new car, which isn’t too bad. But it also depends on the state. As you can tell, lot of variables are left out he re.