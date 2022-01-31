Halo will finally grace the small screen this March thanks to a new series on Paramount+. It’s a tie-in that’s been a very long time coming — so long that it’s probably 15 years too late by now. This originally started as a movie involving Peter Jackson and Neill Blomkamp, for what it’s worth. And while this isn’t the sort of news that would normally catch the attention of a pokey car site like ours, fans have noticed a surprising cameo in the show’s trailer. It’s a truck, and it’s not the M12 Warthog.



A Reddit post asks the question that should be on every Halo enjoyer’s mind: “Why is there a 2001 Chevy Tahoe on another planet 500 years in the future?”

At approximately 45 seconds into the trailer that dropped on Sunday, Master Chief — the green army man, if you’re unfamiliar — takes on two Elites swinging Energy Swords with his assault rifle at the closest possible range.

One slash of the sword means instant death for our hero, so this is pretty obviously a bad tactic even for a genetically enhanced super-solider with a lifetime of military training. Yet an even more questionable element of the scene comes into view in the background, as we observe what is unmistakably a second-generation GMT800 Tahoe chilling behind all the action. That one GMT800 guy in our comments is going to be so stoked for this. Congrats, dude! This is your moment.

You can see the Tahoe from above in an earlier shot, amid the dusty space junk detritus and purple explosions:

There’s also a nameless, chunky old SUV creeping in from the right side of another frame in the trailer. I don’t have the encyclopedic knowledge of trucks to be able to ID it, but with the cyberpunk-inspired graphics on the side, it very well could have been created for the show. The Tahoe didn’t get such a makeover.

While the particulars of the TV show’s plot seem to differ from the games’ in a number of key ways, the events of the first Halo title begin in 2552. The GMT800 breed is understood to be reliable and championed as much by owners, but I think even they would agree we still need more data — maybe like 25 times more than we’ve got — to really evaluate this claim that GM’s turn-of-the-century trucks can go the distance.



Then again, as many Reddit commenters point out, this is an entertainment franchise that pits bullets and fragmentation grenades against unknowable alien technology and portrays the resulting war as shockingly close. Maybe the truck isn’t even the hardest thing for an audience to buy into here. If you ask me, the most offensive part of this trailer has nothing to do with the Tahoe — it’s the downbeat pop cover of Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” replacing what should have been Marty O’Donnell’s timeless score. Why do media companies insist on constantly doing this?