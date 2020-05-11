Callaway Will Sell You A 630 HP Camaro For Way Less Than A ZL1

Image : Callaway

If you’re a Chevrolet Camaro fan with a hankering for horsepower, Chevy tuner Callaway will deliver it to you. The new Callaway SC630 is based on the bargain LT1 Camaro, which is the cheapest way to get a V8 Camaro without all of the fancy stuff that comes with the SS package like LED headlights and Brembo brakes. For under $54,000, the Callaway will deliver near-ZL1 horsepower numbers for ten grand less. And it’s still covered by the factory warranty.

Starting with a stock 455-horsepower LT1 V8, a brand new $34,995 Camaro is shipped directly to Callaway for customizing, where it receives a three-core intercooled supercharger and a high-flow intake system. When all is said and done, the car is delivered from Callaway to your driveway with 630 horsepower and 610 lb-ft of torque. Okay, so it’s not quite the 650/650 number you see with the factory ZL1, but it also doesn’t cost $63,995!

On top of the supercharger install, your Callaway will get carbon trim and a bunch of Callaway badges. Almost $19,000 for a supercharger kit seems a little expensive, but when you consider that the Callaway SC360 comes with a factory GM 3 year/36,000 mile warranty, maybe that’s worth it for you. 630 is a pretty big number for horsepower, and Callaway is a pretty convincing name.

“Honey, do you want to take the Callaway to the store today? Hell yeah you do.” I know that if I had 630 horsepower under my right foot, I’d want to exercise it at any chance I got. And for the first three years I’d know that if I screwed anything up it would be covered.

The great thing about the SC 630 is that it’s based on a normal run-of-the-mill Camaro, so hopefully that means it won’t be stored away in some bubble somewhere with no miles on it, only to be listed on Bring A Trailer in 25 years at a huge loss. Hopefully by building this off of the bargain Camaro it’ll get driven, hard.

Of course, the SC 630 can also be built from a new Camaro SS if you want to be a little fancier. If you’re looking to go balls out and hell for leather, Callaway will also build you a ZL1-based SC 750, which runs the quarter mile in 11 seconds flat. Ooh, that. I want that.