Gas prices may be going up all over the country right now, but the charge is being led – by and large – by the western-most states of America . California, as I’m sure you could guess, is by far and away still at the top of the pack when it comes to gas prices.

Since Thursday , gas prices have risen 11 cents in California, 10 cents in Nevada, seven cents in Oregon and Arizona, and finally six cents in Washington state. In fact, prices in California have now risen 71 cents in the past week. It works out to an average of about 10 cents per day in the Golden State. If you look back just one month ago, the price of a gallon of gas has risen $1.02. Ouch.

The biggest culprit to the noticeable rise in gas prices involves oil refineries in the area. For the most part, California sources its oil from local refiners, so if shit goes wrong at one of those refineries, the state (and some surrounding it) can see big localized spikes in prices.

Unplanned refinery maintenance has caused West Coast fuel inventories to reach their lowest levels in nearly a decade, according to CBS News.

In fact, several refineries in Washington and California have completely shut down due to maintenance. NBC 3 says the process usually happens every three to five years during the fall when demand is low. The issue lies in the fact that, according to AAA, demand is actually up right now. Put those issues together and you get the quickest rising gas prices in the West.

Another reason for California’s high prices is something we recently covered – California has some very high gas taxes and a special blend of fuel that just makes everything more expensive. Tough scene for the fellas out west, for sure.

Eastern-most parts of the U.S. have their own issues as well. Hurricane Ian is still making its way around the East Coast, so it’ll be some time before we see how it impacts gas production, and in turn, prices.

With that, let’s take a look at prices around the country.

Here is the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:

California - $6.29 Regular | $6.41 Mid | $6.57 Premium | $6.32 Diesel

Nevada - $5.42 Regular | $5.59 Mid | $5.81 Premium | $5.21 Diesel

Oregon - $5.36 Regular | $5.45 Mid | $5.68 Premium | $5.45 Diesel

Washington - $5.23 Regular | $5.38 Mid | $5.58 Premium | $5.47 Diesel

Hawaii - $5.23 Regular | $5.48 Mid | $5.71 Premium | $6.11 Diesel

Here is the lowest average price of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Mississippi - $3.07 Regular | $3.43 Mid | $3.78 Premium | $4.50 Diesel

Louisiana - $3.11 Regular | $3.49 Mid | $3.82 Premium | $4.51 Diesel

Texas - $3.11 Regular | $3.49 Mid | $4.82 Premium | $4.42 Diesel

Georgia - $3.18 Regular | $3.59 Mid | $3.95 Premium | $4.58 Diesel

Alabama - $3.20 Regular | $3.58 Mid | $3.95 Premium | $4.64 Diesel

I guess you could say they’re *puts on sunglasses* California dreaming of lower gas prices.