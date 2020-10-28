Cake Motorbikes Is Starting An Electric One-Make Motocross Racing Series

Photo : Cake

Everyone’s favorite Swedish niche electric motorbike maker is back with another variant of its popular (?) Kalk two-wheeler, and this time its coming equipped as standard with an international one-make racing series. The Cake Kalk Race, available in OR (the white one) and INK (th e black one) versions, will kick off the CAKE One Design Race series next spring.

It’s an ambitious international project for the tiny boutique manufacturer, and there aren’t many details available, but it sounds fun.

Photo : Cake

The Kalk Race takes the existing Kalk motorbike, which the company launched back a few years ago, and updates it with new hubs, wheels, and tires more appropriate for motocross racing, plus a higher front fender and fork guards. Cake seems confident that its 150-pound flyweight electric dirt bike is up to the rigors of motorsport. The bike’s top speed is just shy of 60 miles per hour, and the company says it can handle up to three hours of trail/enduro riding.

Photo : Cake

The first Cake One Design Race series took place earlier this month at the urban electric motorcycle races called “Elektra Future” in St. Tropez, France. According to Cake, the plan is to expand the ODR series around the world, following a similar path as the FIA Formula E series has, and achieve FIM approval. The series aims to bring this kind of racing into city centers, which explains why they mention Formula E. Obviously running electric bikes means the noise pollution aspect won’t be an issue.

Screenshot : Elektra Future

Judging by the Elektra Future circuit it looks like the whole thing takes place in a parking lot with some dirt trucked in. This isn’t all that uncommon for motocross events, but it doesn’t look like a very big track. I wonder if there are plans to scale it up for 2021, or if CODR will stay about this size.

Photo : Cake

If you’re interested in participating in this new series next season, the bikes are said to be ready for delivery by March of 2021. A Cake Kalk INK Race will cost you $10,500, and a Cake Kalk OR Race will run $13,000. If you already have a Cake Kalk, you can get the Race upgrade kit for just $2,100. There’s no word yet on the 2021 race season schedule, or what format the racing will integrate, or whether there will be a television or streaming package. If you’re interested in starting a team, there just aren’t a whole lot of details right now.

Sounds neat, though.

Photo : Elektra Future

