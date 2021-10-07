There was a time when automakers really dedicated themselves to the logo flourish, slapping on fancy colors, cursive writing, anthropomorphic features, or classical-inspired icons — but that time is no longer here. Cadillac has yet again trimmed down its logo in honor of its upcoming electric future. Now, its logo will be entirely black and white.

Cadillac has already been displaying this logo on its website and social media, and a backlit version debuted on the electric Lyriq prototype. The Lyriq will then be the first Caddy to carry the new logo — but if the company’s electrification plans are serious, we’ll be seeing a lot more of the colorless design on the roads.

Cadillac isn’t the only automaker to have redesigned its logo in recent years to coincide with upcoming modern trends. Kia, Volkswagen, and Volvo have all trimmed back the excess — but Cadillac has always been different. It has almost entirely relied on a steady evolution of ritzy-looking logos that connotes a kind of classical-but-art-deco aesthetic befitting of a luxury brand.

But in recent years, the automaker has pared away the more outdated flourishes like the crowns and laurel wreaths in 2014, leaving behind a badge of chrome, yellow, red, and black that suggested Cadillac heritage without the need for anything too over-the-top. Now, with this new logo, that color is gone. In its place is a monochromatic badge.

The colored crest isn’t being retired just yet. A Cadillac spokesperson told Fox News Auto that new combustion cars will retain their pops of color, adding, “The new crest along with our new tagline ‘Be Iconic’ represent Cadillac’s desire to champion each of us to dream big and become the most aspirational version of ourselves.”

So, we have just under nine more years, since Cadillac confirmed earlier this year that all of its new production models will be electric as of 2030.