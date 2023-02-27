Cadillac Officially Set to Return to Le Mans

Today, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest released the entry list for this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 2023 edition of the French endurance classic will be the 100th running of the legendary event. This year’s 24-hour race will also be the debut of the Hypercars conforming to IMSA’s LMDh regulations. Two manufacturers will be racing to this ruleset, Cadillac and Porsche.

Three Cadillac V-Series.Rs will be racing at Le Mans in June, two Cadillac Racing entries and one entered by Action Express Racing. The No. 2 V-Series.R, a full-season FIA World Endurance Championship entry, will be driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook. The No. 3 V-Series.R will be driven by Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon. The No. 3 competes full-time in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as the No. 1. The third Cadillac, the No. 311 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R entered by Action Express, will be driven by Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken. The No. 311 races full-time in IMSA as the No. 31 V-Series.R.



No. 2 driver and two-time Le Mans winner Earl Bamber said in a release, “We are all looking forward to Cadillac returning to Le Mans and challenging for the overall victory. It has been decades since an American manufacturer has achieved this and we will be strongly pushing to achieve our goal.” Cadillac last raced at Le Mans for three years at the start of the 2000s. Ford was the most recent American manufacturer to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans overall when the Ford GT won the endurance race for the fourth and final time in 1969.