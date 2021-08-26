In a letter that was leaked on the Civic Forums , Honda is warning dealers that they may not receive as much inventory as they were expecting — by a lot. T he chip shortage and the S outheast Asian Covid surge are taking their tolls on production.

T he letter sent from assistant vice president of auto sales for Honda North America, Mike Kistemaker, says that dealers can expect to receive up to 40-percent fewer vehicles than expected:

To adjust for this latest supply disruption, Honda will start shaving production on a number of models, starting this week. For September, we expect dealer arrivals to be 40 percent less than planned.

The letter goes on to state that some models are safe from the cuts including big sellers like the Pilot and Passport. A full list of impacted models has not been released, but I’d imagine dealers are on the phone with Honda North America right now getting to the bottom of that.



There is good news out of all of this though. Fans of the new 2022 Civic Hatchback will be relieved to know that production is going forward with the letter confirming that “...production of the MY22 Civic Hatchback is still expected to get underway, as planned, in late September.” T he 2022 Civic will be assembled at Honda’s Greensburg, Indiana plant.

A frustrated dealer confirmed the letter to Automotive News. Nearly every car company is struggling to deliver cars to dealers right now. Go to your local...whatever store and drive around the lot, it’s bleak and it doesn’t sound like things will be improving any time soon.

