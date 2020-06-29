Buy Jalopnik Pride Stuff And Support A Good Cause

Image : Edited by Justin Westbrook / Jalopnik. Photo: Ford.

Hey Jalops, did you know you can buy special pride-themed merchandise on the site? Yeah, this has been in the works for a while, but we just found out the stuff went live a while ago. Sorry!



T he profits from the sale of this merchandise will be donated to The National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network. From their website:



“The National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network (NQTTCN) is a healing justice organization that actively works to transform mental health for queer and trans people of color in North America. Together we build the capacity of QTPoC (queer and trans people of color) mental health practitioners, increase access to healing justice resources, provide technical assistance to social justice movement organizations to integrate healing justice into their work. Our overall goal is to increase access to healing justice resources for QTPoC”



We talked a bit about whether or not to do this. We’re not in favor of purely aesthetic shows of corporate “support” for marginalized people, we wanted to make sure that we’d be doing some good.



But we decided to go forward with it for the following reasons. 1. It’s an opportunity to raise money for a cause we believe in. 2. We want to be very clear that Jalopnik loves our readers, staff and contributors who identify as LBGTQQIP2SAA and that we unequivocally support the fight for their human rights. 3. We were assured that we weren’t going to be making money off the deal. 4. We thought some of our readers might want a sticker/shirt/cup.



The stuff is all listed for sale here and from what we under stand, it’s already selling. Happy pride!