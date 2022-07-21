If you’re a fan of 19 90s Volvos and meth, Mecum Auctions has the car for you. Okay, maybe it’s fake meth. Anyway, listed for sale Gus Fring’s very own screen-used Volvo V70 Wagon. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Gustavo “Gus” Fring is the successful restaurateur and drug kingpin in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

If you’re not familiar with either show, you might think a ‘ 90s Volvo wagon is a strange choice for a drug lord — but it’s actually perfect. The V70 fits in perfectly with Fring’s unassuming personality.

According to the auction listing, this V70 (in GLT trim, no less) was gifted to the actor who played Fring — Giancarlo Esposito — after production wrapped on Breaking Bad. Of course, the car also makes an appearance in that show’s spinoff, Better Call Saul.

Advertisement

This V70 isn’t necessarily anything to write home about, but with the history behind it and the fact it’s pretty minty, it’s all very cool.

G/O Media may get a commission 41% Off LG Oled 55" Smart TV Pretty

Aside from being 55" in size, this OLED TV has over 8 million pixels for truly stunning images, incredibly depth of blacks, and vibrant colors, uses an a7 Gen 4 AI Processor for 4K imaging, has low latency if you’re after a good gaming TV, and even has integrated Google Assistant and Alexa. Buy for $997 from Amazon Advertisement

It’s a spectacular dark blue-over-tan Swedish box. It’s even got some nifty six-spoke wheels. That being said, there are some dings and dents that you’d expect with a car that’s 23 years old. It’s the same story on the inside. It’s reasonably clean, but there are some signs of age. It’s nothing too surprising, honestly.

Advertisement

There’s really only one oddity with the listing. It says this Volvo is fitted with a 2.3-liter 5-cylinder engine. HOWEVER — and this is super nerdy — the U.S. Volvo V70 GLT came with a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine. According to Cars.com, it produced 190 horsepower and 199 lb-ft of torque. Despite the peppy power plant, it’s still fitted to a very-90s slushbox automatic.

None of that really matters. No one is buying this car because of the engine. They are buying it because it’s the car Gus Fring drove, and it’s badass.

Advertisement

You know what you must do. Go to Mecum’s Harrisburg Auction July 27-30th and make Walter White proud.