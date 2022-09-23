A bus company based in the Bay Area of California is none-too-pleased that its buses were used to move migrants from Texas to New York last week. Marin Airporter buses — with their very distinct rainbow livery and logo — have been used to transfer these migrants across the U.S., and the company said it was completely caught off guard by it.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Marin Airporter operates eight routes in Marin Country, California and also makes some of its buses available for people to charter; however the company claims it was unaware of this use.

Apparently, the buses used in this political stunt were sold by Marin Airporter back in May of this year. As it turns out, the Houston-based buyer never bothered to change the names and liveries on the sides of the buses. That is reportedly not the normal practice within the charter bus industry.

Advertisement

GOP Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida have recently taken to transporting recently arrived immigrants to liberal cities and states, and at times right at the homes of political opponents in what critics have called a political stunt at the expense of a group of vulnerable people. Immigrants have arrived in New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.; and, at one point, at the doorstep of Vice President Kamala Harris’ home. Some immigrants have said they didn’t know where they were being sent or why.

Needless to say, it’s some real horrible, scumbag, low life shit that Abbott and DeSantis are pulling. So, as you may expect, a lot of companies don’t want to have their names and logos tied to it. Crazy, I know.

G/O Media may get a commission Big deals Wayfair Surplus Sale Oops! All savings!

Bathroom fixtures? Check. Bed frames? Check. Floor lamps??? Check. You simply love to see it. Buy at Wayfair Advertisement

David Hugest, vice president of Marin Airporter, told the L.A. Times that the company is “horrified” at being linked to the political stunt

“Marin Airporter is deeply distressed that our name has been connected with the exploitation of vulnerable human beings,” Hughes told the outlet . “The buses seen in national media bringing migrants to New York from Texas do not belong to the Marin Airporter.”

Advertisement

It’s reported that since the company found out about what their old buses were being used for, executives have reached out to the Texas bus company that bought them asking to please have their name removed. Unfortunately, Marin Airporter hasn’t gotten a response.

It’s unclear why the company has refused to repaint the buses, Hughes said. Marin Airporter has done business with the company in the past, selling two other buses last year. Those buses were repainted without an issue.

Advertisement

Abbot’s office said that since April the state since has already transported nearly 8,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., over 2,200 to New York and more than 300 to Chicago. What a goddamn worm this guy us.