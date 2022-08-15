NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace is here to stay. Last week, he signed a multi-year extension with his 23XI Racing team, which means he’ll be sticking around in the No. 23 machine from 2023 and beyond. The news came amid speculation that Wallace would be dropped by the team.

“This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com after the announcement. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”

Wallace’s performance in the No. 23 Toyota Camry may not have been stellar this year (he’s currently sitting in 19th place in the Cup Series points standings, just outside the Playoffs), but his consistency — including four top-eight finishes in the last five races — has proven to the team that Wallace is integral to the team’s growth. However, some of the more disingenuous sectors of the internet have believed that Wallace’s seat would soon be vacated in favor of a new driver.

The exact terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed by 23XI, so it isn’t clear just how long Wallace will be sticking around with the team co-founded by racer Denny Hamlin and the legendary Michael Jordan. But Wallace believes this is only the beginning.

“These guys made a commitment to me, and I made a commitment to them that this is where it all is put together,” he said. “I want to make this a super long-term deal.”