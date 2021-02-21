Bring A Race Hauler If You Want To Nab This Corvette C7.R GT Factory Race Car

I know some folks have been a little grumpy that the cars featured on Bring A Trailer aren’t the cool barn finds they used to be and that they’re getting quite pricey, and I can normally agree with that. But right now, there’s a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette C7.R GT machine that actually raced in the IMSA series going for $350,000 on BaT, and that... is pretty cool.
This is a pretty special machine. Chassis #C7RGT-003—the one listed here—competed in two seasons of racing that included a pretty stellar highlight reel:
- Class victory at Rolex 24
- Class victory at 12 Hours of Sebring
- Ten top-five finishes
- Attempt at 24 Hours of Le Mans
The BaT listing even lists each of the 21 races this chassis competed, along with where the car finished.
The 5.5-liter V8 machine was tuned for competition by Pratt & Miller Engineering, which includes widened and lowered carbon-fiber bodywork, a race-ready cockpit, state-of-the-art safety equipment, racing brakes and center-lock wheels, and yes, even that beautiful black-and-yellow livery. It’s being offered for sale in California, and its bill of sale includes a dyno report, manufacturer documentation, and a package of spare parts.
As per the dyno report, the car can hit a peak output of 575 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 509 lb-ft of torque at 5,700 rpm. It’s also outfitted with an Xtrac six-speed sequential transaxle with custom gearing, a limited-slip differential, and an independent cooling system. Not too shabby.
The only thing the listing doesn’t mention is the drivers that took this car to success, but the No. 3 listed here was driven by Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen, Ryan Briscoe, Jordan Taylor, Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, and Simon Pagenaud at different times during its two-year tenure. The car itself lists Garcia, Magnussen, and Briscoe above the door. That’s a pretty impressive list.
Now, I’m not sure there’s much to do with a race-worn Corvette other than display it in your home or take it on a car show tour. But it’s definitely a cool piece of racing history. With more stuff like this, we’re going to have to start calling the site Bring a Race Hauler.
DISCUSSION
$20 says I could easily register it as a road car here in Minnesota. We don’t have annual inspections, and the folks at the DMV will let most anything fly as long as it has headlights and taillights.
Of course, one of you will have to buy it for me so I can test my theory.