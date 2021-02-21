Bring A Race Hauler If You Want To Nab This Corvette C7.R GT Factory Race Car

Photo : Bring a Trailer

I know some folks have been a little grumpy that the cars featured on Bring A Trailer aren’t the cool barn finds they used to be and that they’re getting quite pricey, and I can normally agree with that. But right now, there’s a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette C7.R GT machine that actually raced in the IMSA series going for $350,000 on BaT, and that... is pretty cool.

This is a pretty special machine. C hassis #C7RGT-003—the one listed here—competed in two seasons of racing that included a pretty stellar highlight reel:

Class victory at Rolex 24

Class victory at 12 Hours of Sebring

Ten top-five finishes

Attempt at 24 Hours of Le Mans

The BaT listing even lists each of the 21 races this chassis competed, along with where the car finished.

Advertisement

Photo : Bring a Trailer

The 5.5-liter V8 machine was tuned for competition by Pratt & Miller Engineering, which includes widened and lowered carbon-fiber bodywork, a race-ready cockpit, state-of-the-art safety equ ipment, racing brakes and center-lock wheels, and yes, even that beautiful black-and-yellow livery. It’s being offered for sale in California, and its bill of sale includes a dyno report, manufacturer documentation, and a package of spare parts.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Photo : Bring a Trailer

As per the dyno report, the car can hit a peak output of 575 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 509 lb-ft of torque at 5,700 rpm. It’s also outfitted with an Xtrac six-speed sequential transaxle w ith custom gearing, a limited-slip differential, and an independent cooling system. Not too shabby.

Advertisement

The only thing the listing doesn’t mention is the drivers that took this car to success, but the No. 3 listed here was driven by Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen, Ryan Briscoe, Jordan Taylor, Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, and Simon Pagenaud at different times during its two-year tenure. The car itself lists Garcia, Magnussen, and Briscoe above the door. That’s a pretty impressive list.

Photo : Bring a Trailer

Advertisement

Now, I’m not sure there’s much to do with a race-worn Corvette other than display it in your home or take it on a car show tour. But it’s definitely a cool piece of racing history. With more stuff like this, we’re g oing to have to start calling the site Bring a Race Hauler.