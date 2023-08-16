Boston Doctor Charged With Masturbating In Front Of 14-Year-Old Girl On Flight

The Federal Aviation Administration has shifted towards a zero-tolerance stance on crimes being committed on commercial flights and has recommended that nearly two dozen unruly passengers face federal charges. Serious crimes are being committed on flights: terroristic threats, assaults and sexual assaults. A recent arrest highlights how awful people can be on airliners.

Sudipta Mohanty, a 33-year-old doctor from Boston, was arrested and charged last week by criminal complaint with one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States. According to USA Today, the doctor is accused of masturbating in front of a 14-year-old girl on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Boston on May 27, 2022.



Mohanty was traveling on the flight with a female companion and was seated next to the minor. The 14-year-old girl was accompanied by her grandparents, who were sitting nearby.

A statement from the U.S. Department of Justice reads:

About half-way through the flight, the minor allegedly observed that Mohanty had covered himself with a blanket up to his neck and that Mohanty’s leg was bouncing up and down. Shortly thereafter, the minor observed that the blanket was on the floor, no longer covering Mohanty, and that Mohanty was masturbating. The minor moved herself to an empty seat in a different row for the remainder of the flight. After arriving in Boston, the minor informed members of her family about the incident and law enforcement was notified.

If found guilty, Mohanty could face up to 90 days in prison, up to one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5,000. Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said, “Everyone, especially children, has the absolute right to not be exposed to lewd conduct when they are traveling. If you engage in the type of illicit behavior alleged here, you will be caught and held accountable wherever it happens.”