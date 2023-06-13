We’ve all been there: You’re late to work, behind the wheel, going a bit faster than you should, when suddenly your rear-view mirror lights up blue and red. Shit. Now you’re gonna be even more late, after handing over your license and registration and getting yourself a shiny new speeding ticket in exchange.

But at least one cop in Orlando thinks, it seems, that they’re above this all-too-common scenario. After being pulled over for traveling nearly double the posted limit in his cruiser, the cop was indignant at being stopped — and then simply drove off.

Orlando police officer caught allegedly speeding, refuses to pull over for county deputy

The Orlando officer was traveling through the Seminole County Police Department’s jurisdiction with neither lights nor sirens active, according to bodycam footage, and was clocked at 80 in a 45 zone. When pulled over by a Seminole County officer, the Orlando cop didn’t seem to understand what was going on — he was on his way to work, you see, and speeding doesn’t count if you’re late. Or if you’re a cop, even when you aren’t actively on duty.

After refusing to hand over his license, the Orlando cop simply got back in his cruiser and left, ignoring the trail of sirens behind him. He was arrested and charged with reckless driving, resisting an officer, and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.

The Orlando cop was later “relieved of duty” pending an internal investigation. Orlando police gave the following statement to WESH: