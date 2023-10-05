BMW's Next Car Launch Is Happening In Fortnite

For a long time now, Epic has been pushing Fortnite has more than a game. It’s the metaverse, it’s a platform, it’s where all of culture is going to happen from here on out. Other companies, it seems, are buying into the idea — at least BMW is, by debuting its new compact crossovers on a custom in-game island.

The new iX2 electric crossover is coming October 11, but that doesn’t mean BMW hasn’t built a configurator for it. Instead, there’s a build tool for the car’s camouflaged teaser design — one that can only be accessed through BMW’s homebrew Fortnite island, called Hypnopolis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fortnite has long had a Creative mode, in which users can design their own islands with their own custom locations, objects, and rules. Interestingly, BMW’s island doesn’t appear to have been built with any cooperation from Epic — the automaker continually states that Hypnopolis, and the iX2 activation as a whole, are “not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.” It seems the company has done exactly what Epic wants: Signed up and built its own little world within the Fortnite platform, all on its own.

Advertisement

The island apparently contains a “gamified” configurator, which is unlocked through actions taken around the BMW-themed environment. While the iX2 within is still wrapped in prototype camo, it can be recolored, fitted with new wheels, and have the contents of its trunk changed out. Yeah, I’ve never seen a configurator tackle that last one either.

While debuting your car in a video game sounds absurd, it’s not the wildest idea. BMW needs to hit buyers where they already are, and younger buyers are overwhelmingly playing Fortnite. The game has more players than the U.S. does citizens, most of which are in the coveted 18-24 bracket — but, incredibly, they’re overwhelmingly not capital-G Gamers. Fortnite’s appeal is broad, making it a fantastic way to target younger buyers. It sounds absurd, sure, but it may turn out to be good business.