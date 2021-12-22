If you’re the kind of person to have open cans of soda or cups of coffee in your cupholders, you’re probably going to want to avoid the BMW X7 for a while, since one class-action lawsuit is alleging that, if the X7's cupholders get wet, they can set off the airbags. That’s a pretty significant design flaw for that part of your car that should be designed to occasionally get a little wet.

The lawsuit was filed last Thursday, Dec. 16, and you can read through the full thing here.

Basically, the complaint alleges that the “cup holders are defective and are not properly designed to hold cups filled with liquid — the very thing cup holders are intended to do.” Yes, that also includes condensation. So even that well-sealed bottle of ice-cold water can cause problems if it has a damp exterior.

That’s because a big brain genius decided to place the control module for the airbags underneath the cupholder in the BMW X7. So, if you have something spill down in there, you’re going to have a problem. The airbags will become defective and can deploy unexpectedly.

Hovanes Margarian, the lawyer for one of the plaintiffs named BrightK Consulting, Inc. said that it’s likely the class of plaintiffs will number in the “thousands” because it appears to be an issue with all vehicles of the same design as opposed to it being an issue resulting from improper production.

One driver quoted in the complaint notes that their BMW didn’t have an airbag issue, but a light spill from a soda in the cupholder caused the car to come to a stop and refuse to shift. An alert recommended the driver bring the car into the dealership immediately.

The suit alleges that, so far, no one has been hurt by the defect. Instead, the impact has largely been monetary; repairs can run up to $2,000, and BMW has responded by refusing to cover the repair costs, even if the X7 in question is still under warranty.

That’s not exactly a promising situation; we’ll be following this lawsuit as it progresses.