BMW Wants $20,000 For A Set Of M Centerlock Wheels

In November 2023, BMW did M owners in Europe a solid by giving them a new centerlock wheel option. Meanwhile, North American M owners made due with largely forgettable wheel and tire options; aside from a few gold-and-black performance wheel and tire options, nothing really stands out. Things have changed for the better for North American M owners as, BMW is finally bringing over those centerlock wheels to our shores. The thing is, the automaker is charging a pretty penny for them.

Available on the current generation of the BMW M2, M3 and M4, BMW’s M Performance Parts offers a set of lightweight forged centerlock wheels. The wheels have a y-spoke design, come in a matte black finish and are staggered in size with 275/35 ZR19 tires up front and 285/30 ZR20 at the rear.

BMW confirmed with BMW Blog that the cost of the hubs will run a bimmer fan $11,037.90. But the spending doesn’t stop there. Aside from labor costs, BMW confirmed that these wheels require special tools for their installation which, given that these are both BMW and M wheels, is not that surprising. Naturally,special tools require BMW to tack on another $2,260.99. From BMW Blog:

The required tools include a release tool ($567), Sythes Glep 1 grease ($49), Wuerth Al 1100 aluminum paste ($51.99), a centerlock wheel socket ($323), and a torque wrench with a measuring range up to at least 1,000 Nm ($1,270).

Factoring in installation and labor, BMW Blog says an M owner will have to shell out $19,995.23 for a set of these centerlock wheels. Good lord. It it worth it? Maybe to the right M owner, but unless you’re tracking your M on the regular - and it doesn’t look as if most M owners do - dropping $20,000 on what’s basically racing wheels for street driving is pretty dumb. But I also don’t have M money to burn, so what do I know.