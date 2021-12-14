Over the past few years, the Consumer Electronics Show has become a go-to spot for automakers looking to make tech-heavy reveals. Audi used the event this year to unveil the prototype e-tron GT, Mercedes used it to reveal its Hyperscreen, and Hyundai and Uber teamed up at the 2020 event to reveal a still-imaginary flying rideshare network.

BMW, ever the builder of odd concepts, has decided to show up this year with some interesting ideas up its sleeve. Not only will the company bring a production version of its heated-up iX M60, but it’s apparently developed electrified color-changing paint. Maybe.

The idea of color-shifting paint isn’t new in the automotive world. Nissan’s Midnight Purple shifted colors in the sun, as did the Mustang Cobra Mystichrome. What BMW is describing, however, seems to operate a bit differently. From The Drive:

According to BMW, “on display [at CES] will be the first-ever demonstration of a technology that changes the exterior color of a vehicle with the touch of a button.” Yup, that’s all we have to work with so far. It’s unclear what vehicle the tech will be demonstrated on, how many colors it’s capable of changing to, etc. All we know is that a car’s paint is going to change colors on command. We’ve reached out to BMW for more information and will update this story when we hear back.﻿



The ability to change your paint color on demand seems to imply that this paint is somehow electronically actuated. Interestingly, BMW wouldn’t be the first to come up with this concept (that honor goes to LumiLor, a paint that glowed different colors when voltage was applied to its surface), but the company may be the first to make it practical to apply to a car. If so, I’d like it on a new M2 — make the shift yellow to purple, please and thank you.