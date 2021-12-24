BMW is sharing the spirit of the season with its loyal drivers—with a special gift included in the brand’s latest over-the-air updates.



Following the update’s installation available on BMW’s iDrive (with OS 7 or 8), or vehicles produced after 07/2020, owners will be greeted with festive music playing throughout the car, accompanied with an ambient light show. An app icon with a Christmas hat will also show up on the center display once the car is started.

Click on the icon and you’ll be met with the “BMW Happy Holiday Festive Animation” – an aggressively German name. Christmassy images will illuminate the display and a festive melody will play along with it.

A few days later, drivers will receive a second animation for New Year’s. On the 31st, drivers can find another app symbol on their BMW’s display with a “stylish firework” to ring in the new year, along with fun, festive music and an ambient light show.

For the touch screen and control knob-averse owners, you can also access the animations by saying, “Hey BMW, Happy New Year” or “Hey BMW, Merry Christmas.”



Miss the initial animation? BMW says you can play them as much as you’d like by clicking the app icon, but the Christmas animation is only available until December 26,



The animations have been sent out to over 2.6 million BMWs in 48 countries around the world.

And for those of us without those fancy, new BMWs in our driveways this Christmas season, there’s a link to enjoy both available videos here.