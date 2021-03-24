BMW iX Electric Crossover Is Coming In 2022 Starting At $85,000

Image : BMW

The BMW iX electric crossover will be the next fully electric vehicle coming to the U.S. under BMW’s i brand. The company released pricing and more specs for the U.S. model of the iX, according to Car and Driver. It’s expected in showrooms early next year, selling alongside the recently revealed i4 sedan.

Image : BMW

The trim coming to our shores will be the iX xDrive50. Starting around $85,000, pre-orders will begin this summer. Europe will get an xDrive40 with a lower power rating, but the xDrive50 model for our market will get dual motors to feed torque to the standard all-wheel-drive system. The combined output is 500 horsepower; the battery pack is rated at upwards of 100 kWh.

Image : BMW

That battery pack gives the iX an estimated 300-mile driving range. Drivers who find themselves in need of range in a hurry will be able to take advantage of the vehicle’s DC fast-charging capability, which can add 75 miles of range in 10 minutes, BMW says. For those who dwell on performance specs in something like this (though I’m unsure why you would), BMW says the iX will get to 60 in less than five seconds with a top speed of 124 mph.

Image : BMW

Even though the styling and the lofty price could be prove polarizing, the iX should be good competition for the Tesla Model Y. That’s if the 300-mile range estimate holds up in real-world use. More details are expected as we get closer to pre-orders opening up in June.



One question that needs to be answered is whether the U.S. will get the lower powered xDrive40 model. While likely offering less range, it could make the price more appealing to buyers by offering a cheaper alternative.