The 2020 BMW X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition were just a warning shot, the first wave of an onslaught of 500 horsepower super SUVs we may not be prepared for. And there’s two more now, with the 2020 BMW X5 M50i and BMW X7 M50i. More power, more SUVs, more large Bimmer people-movers on the way.

We’ve reached a point where you are unable to count the number of 500 HP BMW SUVs on one average, five-finger human hand. The four vehicles mentioned above are joined by the outgoing generation of the old X5 M and X6 M, which are soon due to also be replaced, bringing the grand total to six ridiculously powerful family members outfitted with M performance parts.

But for the new ones today, the X5 and X7 M50i get a newer version of the N63 4.4L twin-turbo V8 engine with a new aluminum alloy block capable of 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.

That’s 20 HP more than the X3 and X4 M Competition models, and just 30 HP behind the outgoing X5 and X6 M models. So just imagine what kind of power the upcoming new X5 M might produce.

Photos of the new models have not been released yet but are due to go out later today, BMW says.

Advertisement

Both the X5 and X7 M50i also get an eight-speed automatic transmission, an M-Sport differential that can send all of the power to the rear wheels, a sport exhaust system, and xDrive all-wheel drive.

The X5 M50i gets Adaptive M Suspension while the X7 gets a two-axle air suspension system that lowers by 0.8 inches at speeds over 85 mph, or can be raised 1.6 inches for increased ground clearance. The air suspension system is also an option on the X5 model. Also, random note, but the X5 is listed at 0.2 inches wider than the X7. Not sure how that happened.



Advertisement

BMW claims the X5 M50i will get from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, while the heftier X7 M50i predictably takes a little longer at 4.5 seconds. The company also claims that top speed is limited to 130 mph if equipped with all-season tires, but 155 mph if you equip the cars with high performance summer tires instead.

I’ve emailed BMW to ask if this is a permanent setting or if it can be updated if you change your tires after purchase, and will update when I know more.