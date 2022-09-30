BMW has certainly shaken things up with the newest iteration of its 7- Series luxury sedan. The design, as we’ve discussed before, is well, in teresting, and already arriving at dealers. Now, the German automaker announced three more plug-in hybrids in the series — two coming to the U.S., including a new M-brand hybrid, and one an unexpected , yet efficient diesel plug-in hybrid for overseas.

First up is the new 750e xDrive. The 750e will be powered by a 3.0-liter I6 that makes 313 horsepower — paired with two electric motors for a total combined system output of 490 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Though BMW says that 490 hp is with a temporary boost of an unknown length. With a floor-mounted 18.7 kWh battery, BMW says the 750e has an all-electric range of 48-54 miles. Keep in mind that’s on the European WLTP cycle. EPA estimates are usually 11 percent lower than those figures, so they’ll change once final EPA figures are completed .



The bigger and more interesting news is the upcoming performance M model coming to the States . Enter the new M760e xDrive. BMW says this is the first performance car from their M division that uses a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. And its a hell of an interesting drivetrain setup.



In its before times, the 760 badges meant a huge V12 sat under the hood. With the changing times, though, that’s just not a thing anymore. Lift the hood of the M760e and you’ll be staring at 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight six. The engine alone makes 380 hp. M paired it with an electric motor for a total combined output of 571 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough to get the M760e to 60 in just 4.3 seconds. And when you’re not blasting down the highway, BMW says the M760e has an all-electric driving range of 48-53 miles. But again that’s on the WLTP cycle.



The third 7- series model is even more interesting and efficient. Called the 740d xDrive, it uses a 3.0-liter straight- six diesel with a 48V mild hybrid setup. Unfortunately, w e aren’t getting it in the U.S. A diesel plug-in hybrid luxury sedan probably wouldn’t sell at all, but it would be cool to have, regardless .



BMW’s 750e is set to come to the U. S. in the second half of 2023. The M760e will come at a later date that BMW has yet to specify. While the 7- Series looks might not be for everyone, the automaker says market research has shown that people want a luxury sedan with an unconventional, yet unique and efficient engine setup. We’ll have to wait and see if their research was right.

