Blip: Your Attention Please

If all I do today is bring to your attention that the 1975 Pontiac Grand Am was kind of weirdly cool-looking in its own oddly exuberant way, then I’ll feel like I’ve done my job.
DISCUSSION
This era of Grand Am was about as cool as mid 70's domestic cars ever got.
Buttoned up suspensions, big torque 400 or 455, and some excellent styling that hid those nasty 5 mph bumpers extremely well.
The only problem is they seem to have all disappeared. Finding a decent example is near impossible. I've looked...