Blip: When Sportscars Were Really Fun

If you’ll allow me a bit of cultural grandstanding, I’d like to say that the greatest failing of human culture is that amphibious vehicles are not more common. Based on my studies, nearly all of humanity’s problems—how we treat one another, allocation of resources, political—would be solved if we could just drive into more lakes, rivers, estuaries, and so on. I have the math here somewhere, but I’m pretty sure it all checked out.

DISCUSSION

Dubblewhopper- 666% chance he'll be going to hell

It looks like Ethel found the perfect place to let go of her husband.