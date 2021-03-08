Blip: What Do These Opel Taillights Remind You Of?

One thing I’ve always liked about old Opels are their use of quad round taillights, with the inner ones being concentric circles divided between taillight/reflector and reverse lamps, and the outer ones bisected, sharing turn/brake light duties. Visually, they always reminded me of the hilariously-named Harvey Balls used by Consumer Reports to show ratings of things. What about all of you? Pokeballs? Donuts? Half-peeled blood oranges?
DISCUSSION
I think if Chevy had any gumption, these tailights would have looked good on a US-spec C3 Corvette.
edit: That lady in the advert is a psycho ex, refusing the poor dude to leave his car.