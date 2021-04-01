Blip: Voltswagen Ha Ha Ha

Photo : Voltswagen of Ametrica

To all my autojourno pals whining about getting taken in by Volkswagen’s clumsy gag about changing their name to Voltswagen: come on. Get a grip. Why would you believe anything from a carmaker anywhere near April 1? And if they didn’t have a problem with that name back in 1946, they won’t now. Use your heads, dummies!

Advertisement

This isn’t Dieselgate. It’s just silly.