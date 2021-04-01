Blip: Voltswagen Ha Ha Ha

To all my autojourno pals whining about getting taken in by Volkswagen’s clumsy gag about changing their name to Voltswagen: come on. Get a grip. Why would you believe anything from a carmaker anywhere near April 1? And if they didn’t have a problem with that name back in 1946, they won’t now. Use your heads, dummies!
This isn’t Dieselgate. It’s just silly.
As part of Making their brand identity more distinct, Volkswagen will also be making all of their new cars with a 6 volt electrical system.