Blip: Voltswagen Ha Ha Ha

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration for article titled Blip: Voltswagen Ha Ha Ha
Photo: Voltswagen of Ametrica

To all my autojourno pals whining about getting taken in by Volkswagen’s clumsy gag about changing their name to Voltswagen: come on. Get a grip. Why would you believe anything from a carmaker anywhere near April 1? And if they didn’t have a problem with that name back in 1946, they won’t now. Use your heads, dummies!

This isn’t Dieselgate. It’s just silly.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

captainzoll
CaptainZoll

As part of Making their brand identity more distinct, Volkswagen will also be making all of their new cars with a 6 volt electrical system.