Blip: The Hatless Kadett

The Opel Kadett was a pretty basic car in most of its forms, really. Nothing all that strange or unorthodox, so when they did have a bit of fun, it’s worth pointing out. Like this open-air Kadett variant that looks pretty fun, really—it’s sort of Targa-style, just, you know, less fun and money than the Porsche ones. Also, if you meet any giants, it provides a convenient carrying handle, and they appreciate that shit.
DISCUSSION
I don’t hate it. Like T-Tops, convertible, and targa all had a wild night and this was the result.
Not sure about thinks like body flex and wind noise, still would drive it a minimum.