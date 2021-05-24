ShopSubscribe
Blip: The Hand Of The Artist

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration for article titled Blip: The Hand Of The Artist
Image: Fiat/Autominded.net

It’s a new week of work, deep, enriching labor! As such, I kind of want to call out a bit of small but significant labor in these old car brochures. On the old, pre-computer-era ads like the one above there. if there’s a car removed from its original background, it’s because some set of human hands physically cut it out from the original photo, likely with an X-acto knife.

Hair is especially hard, so shellacked hair-helmets as seen in the ‘60s were likely well-loved by designers of the era. That’s also why bothering to cut out, say, the white of the windows there sometimes wasn’t done.

Good work, likely dead Fiat print designer!

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

lewschiller
Lew Schiller

A friend who did layout in the knife and waxer era speculated that she could probably do brain surgery with an Xacto knife. I believe it.