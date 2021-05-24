Blip: The Hand Of The Artist

It’s a new week of work, deep, enriching labor! As such, I kind of want to call out a bit of small but significant labor in these old car brochures. On the old, pre-computer-era ads like the one above there. if there’s a car removed from its original background, it’s because some set of human hands physically cut it out from the original photo, likely with an X-acto knife.
Hair is especially hard, so shellacked hair-helmets as seen in the ‘60s were likely well-loved by designers of the era. That’s also why bothering to cut out, say, the white of the windows there sometimes wasn’t done.
Good work, likely dead Fiat print designer!
A friend who did layout in the knife and waxer era speculated that she could probably do brain surgery with an Xacto knife. I believe it.