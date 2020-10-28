Vote 2020 graphic
Blip: The Glorious Cheapness Of AMC

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration: AMC

There are a lot of amazing things about old AMCs. Naming its sportscar a “Marlin” instead of the almost-identical “swordfish” is one amazing thing, but so is how wonderfully cheap AMC was. You can see evidence for yourself. See that rear bumper? It’s the exact same as the front, with the indicators replaced with reverse lamps. One stamping instead of two!

DISCUSSION

basementshow

Me, looking at the picture: “Jeez, that looks like a cheap Barracuda knock-off.”

Me, reading the text: “Jeez, that’s a cheap Barracuda knock-off.”