Blip: Taunus Taillight Twins

Everyone, please enjoy these two healthy specimens of taillight design, courtesy of the German Ford Taunus wagons. These were V4 cars, too! Here’s something fun—see if you can guess which design—sandwich or candy corn—is the higher-spec model?
DISCUSSION
I want to say Candy Corn is the higher spec model because of the chrome.