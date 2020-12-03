Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Blip

Blip: Taunus Taillight Twins

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
10
Save
Illustration for article titled Blip: Taunus Taillight Twins
Image: Ford of Germany

Everyone, please enjoy these two healthy specimens of taillight design, courtesy of the German Ford Taunus wagons. These were V4 cars, too! Here’s something fun—see if you can guess which design—sandwich or candy corn—is the higher-spec model?

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik
Volvo Has The Right Idea
39-Year-Old Fernando Alonso Gets Clearance To Participate In Formula One Young Driver Test
Ducati's New Monster Ditches Its Iconic Trellis Frame In An Effort To Retake The Naked Bike Crown
Here's Why I Bought My First Stanced Car

DISCUSSION

timbales
Jerk Dently

I want to say Candy Corn is the higher spec model because of the chrome. 