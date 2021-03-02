Blip: Take Your Time And Really Consider That Armrest

Photo : Opel ( Other

I really like this picture combination from the 1965 Opel Diplomat brochure because it suggests that our cigar-slurping friend over there is really, really considering the shit out of that rear seat. Armrest, yes, yes, but how do I feel about it? Fake wood inlay on the door? Hmmmm. Let it all sink in, buddy, really take your time there, consider that sketch until it hurts mothergrabber , until it hurts.