ShopSubscribe
Blip

Blip: Take Your Pick, Man

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
7
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Blip: Take Your Pick, Man
Photo: Jason Torchinsky

You know where I’ve been this week? I’ve been in Zion National Park, the only journalist who made the journey to drive some Pickman trucks, those tiny EV pickups you may have seen around. I’ll have a story and video soon, but until then, here’s a shot of a majestic Pickman in the wild.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

DISCUSSION

gdtesp
GenderRevealOrdinanceDisposal

Marketing Team Leader: “Seriously? No one else? Yes, I know that Jalopnik weirdo came. Of course he came."