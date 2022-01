The profile of this looks a lot like a Plymouth Barracuda or an AMC Marlin, but it’s actually a Sunbeam Rapier. Sunbeam liked pointy-thing names for their fastbacks—the fastback variant of the Hillman Imp was sold as a Sunbeam Stil etto, for example, but AMC may have learned something from their pals across the pond, because they did end up with a Javelin, which is, as you know, quite pointy.